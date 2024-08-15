Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Holdings Trimmed by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,028 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises about 3.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 11.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
