Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703,098 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $124,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 579.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,990. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average is $164.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.