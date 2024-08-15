iomart Group (LON:IOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $118.50

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 125.20 ($1.60), with a volume of 76294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.56).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.36) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, June 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The firm has a market cap of £139.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,086.67 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

