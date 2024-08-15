IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Trading Down 4.1 %

IRIX stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.83. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. IRIDEX comprises approximately 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

