iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.97. The company had a trading volume of 266,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,867. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.21.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

