iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 296,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
IGIB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.77. 741,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $53.01.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
