iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.78 and last traded at $32.84. 19,859,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 31,512,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.