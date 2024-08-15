iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

DGRO stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $60.33. 302,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $60.66.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

