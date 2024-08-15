iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $31.06. Approximately 7,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 20,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned 1.33% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

