iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 201,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 139,659 shares.The stock last traded at $25.21 and had previously closed at $25.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 1,214.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 136,567 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 529,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.