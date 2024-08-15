iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 47,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 25,944 shares.The stock last traded at $74.63 and had previously closed at $73.62.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $939.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.