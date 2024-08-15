iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.05

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 105591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 445,441 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,984,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.