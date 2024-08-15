iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 132.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,709,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,956 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $117.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.74.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

