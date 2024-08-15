iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,005. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average of $121.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

