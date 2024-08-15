iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,583,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 11.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,197,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,997,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.76. The company had a trading volume of 256,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,080. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.73.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

