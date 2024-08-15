iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.57

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.57 and last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 9268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $709.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHE. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 454.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

