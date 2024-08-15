Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
ISDR stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.73.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
