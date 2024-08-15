ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ITT Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ITT by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $134.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average of $130.53. ITT has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

