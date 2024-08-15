J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JILL. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J.Jill in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

J.Jill Stock Performance

NYSE:JILL opened at $34.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.65.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J.Jill

In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.Jill news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,483.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock valued at $41,210,657 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

