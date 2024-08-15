Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.77. 329,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,732. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.87. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

