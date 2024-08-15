JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,040,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 12,712,079 shares.The stock last traded at $27.67 and had previously closed at $25.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

JD.com Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

