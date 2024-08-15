Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARTV. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of ARTV opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 416,666 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,239,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,239,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yong-Jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

