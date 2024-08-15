Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $14.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

TGI stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich bought 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

