Jefferies Financial Group Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$78.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at C$70.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$71.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

