Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Up 1.4 %

JRSH opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $34.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

