JMP Securities Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $55.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

