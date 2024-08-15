Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.13. 1,573,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,582,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,082 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after buying an additional 2,889,012 shares in the last quarter. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $95,727,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 68.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $15,357,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.