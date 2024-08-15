Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.10. 7,237,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,802. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.10. The firm has a market cap of $382.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

