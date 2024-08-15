Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $157.93 and last traded at $157.99. 845,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,315,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

The stock has a market cap of $382.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

