JPMorgan American to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan American Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of JPMorgan American stock opened at GBX 987.01 ($12.60) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 986.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 966.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. JPMorgan American has a 12-month low of GBX 748 ($9.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,032 ($13.18). The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.99 and a beta of 0.68.
About JPMorgan American
