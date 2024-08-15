JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $76.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.86.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,440 shares of company stock worth $6,856,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 494.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 874,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,338,000 after purchasing an additional 138,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

