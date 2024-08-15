JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $87.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. Southern has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,068,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Southern by 45.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,570 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $128,413,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Southern by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,457,000 after acquiring an additional 934,447 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Southern by 2,719.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 872,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 841,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

