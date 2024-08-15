JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $80.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.10.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $215,998,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $103,446,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $46,683,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

