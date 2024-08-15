JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $56.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.38.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STEP

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $51.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $51.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.