Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 103.33% from the stock’s current price.

KMDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KMDA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 13,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Kamada by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

