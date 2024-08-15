Kathleen Alyce Waters Sells 7,857 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DaVita Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.95. The company had a trading volume of 933,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,733. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DVA

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.