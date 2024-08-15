Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $47.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SKWD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

