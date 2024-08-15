Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Price Target to $11.27

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.66 to $11.27 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TBNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 4.2 %

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TBNK traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.