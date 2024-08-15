Keep Network (KEEP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $38,043.71

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $103.24 million and $38,043.71 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,991 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

