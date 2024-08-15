Kellanova (NYSE:K) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $83.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 2,010,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 3,223,351 shares.The stock last traded at $80.20 and had previously closed at $80.28.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on K. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $52,647,260. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Kellanova by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

