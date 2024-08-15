Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $428.34 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $428.34 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,714.36 or 0.04541886 BTC on exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 257,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 258,936.29828149. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,694.5483461 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,623,564.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

