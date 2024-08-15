Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $215,000 Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,586,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $55,098,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,341,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,671 shares of company stock worth $8,896,805. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $56.96. 1,584,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,334. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VKTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

