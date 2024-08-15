Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 11,270 Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock remained flat at $6.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 53,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,836. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

