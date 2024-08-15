Khalid Islam Buys 50,000 Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Stock

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) Chairman Khalid Islam purchased 50,000 shares of Gain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gain Therapeutics Price Performance
Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GANX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
