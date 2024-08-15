Khalid Islam Buys 50,000 Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Stock

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) Chairman Khalid Islam purchased 50,000 shares of Gain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GANX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GANX

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.