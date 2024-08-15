Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

