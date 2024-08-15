Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 129,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

