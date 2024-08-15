Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after acquiring an additional 569,015 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 463,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 121,076 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 295,951 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.