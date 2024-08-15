Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Korro Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KRRO

Korro Bio Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:KRRO traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. Korro Bio has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $97.91.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Korro Bio will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,090,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,419,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korro Bio by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.