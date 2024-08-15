Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Korro Bio Trading Up 16.6 %

KRRO stock traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.29. 99,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,517. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $97.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

