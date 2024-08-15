KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.0 days.

KP Tissue Price Performance

KPTSF remained flat at $6.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. KP Tissue has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $7.50.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

