KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.0 days.
KP Tissue Price Performance
KPTSF remained flat at $6.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. KP Tissue has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $7.50.
About KP Tissue
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KP Tissue
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why You Shouldn’t Count Out Tencent Music Stock After Earnings
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.